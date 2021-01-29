KLCM Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 3.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $171.88 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.84 billion, a PE ratio of -108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

