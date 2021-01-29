Klimatas Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,281.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $14,113.78 and approximately $3,281.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

