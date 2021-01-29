Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the December 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

