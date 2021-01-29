Komodo Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.43 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Komodo has a total market cap of $76.53 million and $17.43 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001792 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00248570 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00099258 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00031396 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,859,714 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

