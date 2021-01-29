Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $699.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 211.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

