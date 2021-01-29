Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $41.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Koppers traded as high as $36.79 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 210979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $701.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
