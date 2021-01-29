Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $41.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Koppers traded as high as $36.79 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 210979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 198,337 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,811,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $701.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

