Kosmos Energy Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.79 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Renaissance Capital cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

KOS stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $977.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 607,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 420,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.