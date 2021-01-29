KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.83 and last traded at $35.98. Approximately 2,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 9.52% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.