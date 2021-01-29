KraneShares FTSE Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

KraneShares FTSE Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $35.10. 11,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 27,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares FTSE Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares FTSE Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.36% of KraneShares FTSE Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

