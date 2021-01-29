KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL)’s stock price were down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.92 and last traded at $37.03. Approximately 12,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 20,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 17.00% of KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

