Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.52

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.52 and traded as high as $14.86. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 145,178 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.28 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 415,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

