Kryll (KRL) Market Capitalization Tops $7.52 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and $149,090.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kryll token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.17 or 0.00766346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.24 or 0.03821886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013395 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017650 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

