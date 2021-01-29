Kuai Token Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00066469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.00825173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.87 or 0.04040903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

