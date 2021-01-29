KuCoin Shares Price Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Shares is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

