Kuende (KUE) Market Capitalization Tops $283,532.22

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $283,532.22 and $30.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuende alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00796139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.84 or 0.03982818 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017532 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.