Kusama Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Kusama has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $896.36 million and approximately $129.05 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama token can currently be bought for approximately $105.83 or 0.00303493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00048438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00122241 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00064923 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00256551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00063644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,887.76 or 0.85713076 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

