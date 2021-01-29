Kush Finance Trading 11.5% Higher This Week (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Kush Finance has a market capitalization of $43,224.61 and $573.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00049681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00125939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00264575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00311837 BTC.

About Kush Finance

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,667 tokens. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

Kush Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars.

