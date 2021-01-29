Kyber Network Hits Market Capitalization of $253.20 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $253.20 million and approximately $61.41 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00003602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.40 or 0.00836526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.93 or 0.04033140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017304 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,285,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,777,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

