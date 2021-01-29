L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.60-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5-18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.24 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a positive rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.06.

NYSE:LHX opened at $176.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.73. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

