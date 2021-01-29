La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Shares Down 6%

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) dropped 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.72 and last traded at $38.72. Approximately 691,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 378,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

LZB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $763,765.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at $638,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,746,255.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,156,808. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 244,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 308.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 157.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

