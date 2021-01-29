Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $219.79 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $230.77. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

