Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $249.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.53. 16,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

