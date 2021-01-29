LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 630.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $229.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

