Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Short Interest Update

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of LSBK stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.49%.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

