Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. 1,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $676.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.