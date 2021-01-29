Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 40,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,334.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $13.46 on Friday, hitting $493.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,681. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $508.34 and a 200 day moving average of $405.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.15.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

