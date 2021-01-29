Lamden (TAU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $68,929.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

