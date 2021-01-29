Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 30th. HSBC raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lancashire has an average rating of “Buy”.

LCSHF remained flat at $$9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Lancashire has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $10.50.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

