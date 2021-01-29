Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $153.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $131.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 cut shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.77.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $142.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.71. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $158.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

