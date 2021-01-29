LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Down 70.4% in January

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.8 days.

LNXSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS LNXSF traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.60. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

