Largo Coin Price Hits $9.79 on Major Exchanges (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $9.79 or 0.00028786 BTC on exchanges. Largo Coin has a total market capitalization of $173.35 million and $1.84 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00049681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00125939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00264575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00311837 BTC.

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 51,590,924 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,942 coins. Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin . The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

