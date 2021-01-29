Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,890,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after buying an additional 2,086,067 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after buying an additional 1,961,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.