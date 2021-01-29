Laurentian Boosts Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$6.50

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s previous close.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CIA traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.02. 580,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.63. Champion Iron Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$5.81.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$271.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.6076584 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.