Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) Short Interest Up 450.0% in January

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of Laxai Pharma stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. Laxai Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Laxai Pharma Company Profile

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs.

