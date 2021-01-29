Lazard (LAZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Lazard to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.