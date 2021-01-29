Lazard (LAZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Lazard to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LAZ stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.66.
About Lazard
Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.
