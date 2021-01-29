LBRY Credits Price Hits $0.11 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $55.16 million and $7.76 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00129362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00270371 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00066201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036130 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

