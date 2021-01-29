LCX (LCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $731,981.00

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One LCX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. LCX has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $731,981.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.00834461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.35 or 0.04093720 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017495 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX (CRYPTO:LCX) is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,662,546 tokens. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Token Trading

LCX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

