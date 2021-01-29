Lead Wallet Achieves Market Cap of $589,187.87 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $589,187.87 and approximately $255.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00122832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00259360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033672 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Token Trading

Lead Wallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

