Legal & General Group’s (LGGNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

