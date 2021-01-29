LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 7,200 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,215. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

