LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,119. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

