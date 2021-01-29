LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VTV traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.46. 135,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,312. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.93. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

