LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 221,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,239,000.

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.34. 30,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,863. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

