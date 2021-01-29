LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 470,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $59.48. 43,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,463. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.