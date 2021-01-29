LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,703 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,727,965. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

