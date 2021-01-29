LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 318,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.