Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.53. Leju shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 128,640 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Leju alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $343.45 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Leju Holdings Limited will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.