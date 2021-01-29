Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Billion

Analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post sales of $5.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.19 billion. Lennar reported sales of $4.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $24.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.11 billion to $25.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $29.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

