Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 482.3% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

