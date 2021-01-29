Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,112,300 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 4,084,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 347.6 days.

FINMF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

