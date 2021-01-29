Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,112,300 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 4,084,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 347.6 days.
FINMF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $12.95.
About Leonardo
